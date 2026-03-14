WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,738 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the February 12th total of 24,113 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

WCBR opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.93. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 98,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 47.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 231.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

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