EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.4231.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $133.75 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $136.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,774 shares of company stock worth $945,895 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 449,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,413.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macro: Rising oil prices amid renewed Middle East tensions are lifting sentiment across integrated and exploration names, creating a favorable commodity backdrop for EOG’s revenue and cash‑flow outlook. Oil Price Back to the Glory Days: Will XOM, EOG & COP Gain?

Macro: Rising oil prices amid renewed Middle East tensions are lifting sentiment across integrated and exploration names, creating a favorable commodity backdrop for EOG’s revenue and cash‑flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: EOG reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results with production of ~1.40 mboe/d and benefit from higher natural gas prices — a direct driver of near‑term cash flow and the recent analyst bullishness. EOG Surpasses Profit Projections with Solid Output and Rising Gas Prices

Company fundamentals: EOG reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results with production of ~1.40 mboe/d and benefit from higher natural gas prices — a direct driver of near‑term cash flow and the recent analyst bullishness. Positive Sentiment: Analyst action: Piper Sandler raised its price target on EOG to $144 (still a “neutral” rating), implying roughly mid‑single‑digit to low‑double‑digit upside versus recent levels and signaling confidence in the medium‑term outlook. Piper Sandler raises price target

Analyst action: Piper Sandler raised its price target on EOG to $144 (still a “neutral” rating), implying roughly mid‑single‑digit to low‑double‑digit upside versus recent levels and signaling confidence in the medium‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst revisions: Zacks has both raised several later‑cycle estimates (FY2028 / Q3 2027) and revised some quarterly forecasts upward — a signal that longer‑term earnings power remains intact but timing of recovery is uncertain. Investors should treat these as model updates rather than a change in the company’s competitive position. MarketBeat EOG overview

Mixed analyst revisions: Zacks has both raised several later‑cycle estimates (FY2028 / Q3 2027) and revised some quarterly forecasts upward — a signal that longer‑term earnings power remains intact but timing of recovery is uncertain. Investors should treat these as model updates rather than a change in the company’s competitive position. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term downward revisions: Zacks recently cut several near‑term EPS forecasts and trimmed FY2026 estimates materially (e.g., to ~$7.56 from prior levels), and maintains a “Hold” stance — this raises the risk of earnings disappointment or lower near‑term guidance that could cap multiple expansion. Q3 EPS Estimates Lowered by Zacks Research

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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