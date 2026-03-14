Comerica Bank Has $54.72 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $54,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,779,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,077,000 after buying an additional 248,567 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting AT&T
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management unveiled a $250 billion multi-year plan to upgrade AT&T into an essential AI-era connectivity platform, led by Jeff McElfresh — a long-term growth narrative that supports higher revenue opportunity from enterprise AI, edge and hyperscaler connectivity. Meet the executive behind AT&T’s $250 billion bid to become essential AI infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T reiterated aggressive fiber and 5G expansion goals (including plans discussed publicly to reach many millions of locations by 2030), which investors view as positioning the company to capture AI-driven connectivity demand and higher-margin enterprise services. AT&T Inc. (T) Plans Major Fiber Expansion to 60 Million Locations by 2030
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T launched refreshed consumer wireless plans (Unlimited Your Way®) aimed at value and mix‑and‑match flexibility, a move that could stabilize gross adds and ARPU retention vs. rivals. AT&T Launches New Wireless Plans – Giving Customers More Value
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade (Arete to Neutral) and a $28 price target cited the company’s copper switch-off and improved cost profile, providing near-term technical/valuation support for the stock. Arete Upgrades AT&T (T) on Copper Switch-Off, Sets $28 Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: AT&T completed a CAD‑denominated long‑term debt offering (CAD$1.25B at 4.50%), signaling continued access to capital markets to fund the buildout but also adding to its debt maturity profile. AT&T Completes CAD-Denominated Long-Term Debt Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing the scale and near-term cost of the $250B pledge — hiring, capex and execution risk could depress free cash flow and require sizable financing over years, which is a headline risk if revenue/efficiency gains lag. AT&T commits $250 billion investment to upgrade US telecom infrastructure for the AI era
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE T opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
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