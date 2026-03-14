Comerica Bank Has $54.72 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $54,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,779,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,077,000 after buying an additional 248,567 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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