Short Interest in Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rises By 46.9%

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,139 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the February 12th total of 6,223 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.4 days.

Derwent Valley Trading Down 4.0%

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Derwent Valley has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DWVYF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Derwent Valley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Derwent Valley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Derwent Valley

Derwent Valley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London PLC (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) is a real estate investment trust headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company specialises in the ownership, development and management of commercial properties, with a primary focus on office and mixed-use buildings in central London. Leveraging a significant development pipeline, Derwent London aims to maximise asset value through both new-build projects and the refurbishment of historic structures, often incorporating sustainable design and modern workplace features.

With a portfolio concentrated in key West End and City locations, Derwent London targets areas undergoing regeneration and urban renewal.

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