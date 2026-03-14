Short Interest in Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rises By 46.9%

Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,139 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the February 12th total of 6,223 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.4 days.

Derwent Valley Trading Down 4.0%

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Derwent Valley has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DWVYF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Derwent Valley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Derwent Valley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Derwent Valley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London PLC (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) is a real estate investment trust headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company specialises in the ownership, development and management of commercial properties, with a primary focus on office and mixed-use buildings in central London. Leveraging a significant development pipeline, Derwent London aims to maximise asset value through both new-build projects and the refurbishment of historic structures, often incorporating sustainable design and modern workplace features.

With a portfolio concentrated in key West End and City locations, Derwent London targets areas undergoing regeneration and urban renewal.

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