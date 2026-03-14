Financial Review: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) versus Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Seritage Growth Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $121.20 million 3.81 $5.10 million $0.07 230.60 Seritage Growth Properties $18.42 million 8.70 -$153.54 million ($1.42) -2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Seritage Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 35.1%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 2,728.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seritage Growth Properties pays out -70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Seritage Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Seritage Growth Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 4.21% 1.16% 0.52% Seritage Growth Properties -404.37% -20.13% -12.10%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Seritage Growth Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 197 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease with a gross amount totaling approximately $3.0 million and two properties classified as an asset held for sale with an aggregate amount totaling approximately $7.5 million. The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate and were approximately 92.3% leased, excluding real estate assets held for sale, at March 31, 2024 with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.9 years.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Free Report)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.