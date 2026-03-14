Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 144.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 95,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.78 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $231.32. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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