Perbak Capital Partners LLP Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,769,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,746,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 277,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,715,000 after acquiring an additional 264,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $194.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.22.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $170.60 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $208.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.10. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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