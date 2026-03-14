Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,269,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,930,000 after purchasing an additional 442,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,082,000 after buying an additional 219,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $538,132,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $258.80 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $276.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.24. The company has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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