Analyzing Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) and Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Volkswagen and Lobo EV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 0 5 1 1 2.43 Lobo EV Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lobo EV Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 2.11% 3.46% 1.08% Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volkswagen and Lobo EV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Volkswagen and Lobo EV Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $364.13 billion 0.14 $12.28 billion $1.49 6.91 Lobo EV Technologies $21.19 million 0.22 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Lobo EV Technologies.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Lobo EV Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

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Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, direct banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. It sells its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, koda, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brands. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

About Lobo EV Technologies

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Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers two-wheeled electric vehicles, such as e-bicycles and e-mopeds; three-wheeled electric vehicles comprising e-tricycles; and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles, including golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

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