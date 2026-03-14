Contrasting Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and Bullfrog AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $90.50 million 0.78 -$54.00 million ($1.33) -1.26 Bullfrog AI $116,670.00 58.29 -$6.99 million ($0.69) -0.86

Analyst Recommendations

Bullfrog AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bullfrog AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pulmonx and Bullfrog AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 1 3 4 0 2.38 Bullfrog AI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 220.15%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -59.67% -82.79% -38.20% Bullfrog AI N/A -218.25% -177.11%

Volatility and Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pulmonx

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Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Bullfrog AI

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Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

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