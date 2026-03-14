Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $9.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.0250, with a volume of 268,889 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

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Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital and to achieve capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign equity securities, and by employing a buy-write strategy in which it writes (sells) call options on portions of its equity holdings. This option writing is designed to generate additional income and to potentially mitigate portfolio volatility.

The fund’s underlying equity investments span a broad range of sectors and geographic regions, including developed and emerging markets in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.

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