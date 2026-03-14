Short Interest in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Drops By 38.3%

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,404,584 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the February 12th total of 3,895,803 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 248,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,253,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,053,000 after purchasing an additional 308,346 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 3,370,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,045. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $90.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

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