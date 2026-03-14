Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 581 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 12th total of 331 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 561 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

Shares of Lendlease Group stock remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

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About Lendlease Group

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Lendlease Group is a multinational property and infrastructure company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The firm specializes in end-to-end capabilities spanning development, construction, project management, investment, and asset and property management. Its offerings cover residential, commercial, retail, logistics, and social infrastructure sectors, with a focus on sustainable and integrated urban regeneration.

Founded in 1958 by Dutch-born engineer Dick Dusseldorp, Lendlease has grown from its origins in Australian housing development to become a global player.

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