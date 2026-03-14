SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 184 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the February 12th total of 270 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,338 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,338 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 15,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of XITK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average is $176.73. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $138.01 and a 12-month high of $196.86.

About SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF

The SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Innovative Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed technology and electronic media companies deemed innovative or disruptive by FactSet. XITK was launched on Jan 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

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