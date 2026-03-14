Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 808.54 and traded as low as GBX 780.77. Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 789.28, with a volume of 156,886 shares.

Edinburgh Investment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 807.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 808.74.

About Edinburgh Investment

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2. Growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of UK inflation. It is managed by Imran Sattar, with Emily Barnard being the Deputy Manager. He constructs a high conviction portfolio of c.40 holdings based on fundamental company research.

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