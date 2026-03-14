First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and traded as low as $81.74. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $81.74, with a volume of 2,456 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. CARZ was launched on May 9, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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