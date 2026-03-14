Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Drops By 25.3%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,242 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 12th total of 8,352 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Iluka Resources Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAY traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

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About Iluka Resources

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Iluka Resources is a leading global mineral sands company with operations spanning Australia, Sierra Leone and the United States. The company specializes in the exploration, mining and processing of zircon and titanium dioxide feedstocks, including ilmenite, rutile and synthetic rutile. Iluka’s products serve a broad range of end markets, notably ceramics, refractory, pigment and chemical applications, as well as emerging technology sectors requiring specialty minerals.

Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Iluka Resources operates a vertically integrated business model encompassing mine development, mineral separation and marketing to industrial customers worldwide.

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