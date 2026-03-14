Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 467,577 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the February 12th total of 246,769 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Mainz Biomed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYNZ. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Mainz Biomed by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 380,744 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mainz Biomed by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYNZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mainz Biomed to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Mainz Biomed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNZ remained flat at $0.84 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. Mainz Biomed has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed AG is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Mainz, Germany, specializing in epigenetics-based tests for the early detection of cancer. The company develops proprietary assays that analyze DNA methylation patterns and other epigenetic biomarkers to identify malignancies at a stage when treatment outcomes are most favorable. Mainz Biomed’s technology platform is designed to offer non-invasive, easy-to-use screening solutions that can be deployed both in laboratory settings and at point of care.

The company’s flagship product, ColoAlert®, is a stool-based colorectal cancer screening test that combines DNA methylation markers with bacterial gene targets to improve sensitivity and specificity for detecting advanced adenomas and early-stage colorectal cancer.

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