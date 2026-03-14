Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 467,577 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the February 12th total of 246,769 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Mainz Biomed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYNZ. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Mainz Biomed by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 380,744 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mainz Biomed by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYNZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mainz Biomed to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Mainz Biomed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNZ remained flat at $0.84 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. Mainz Biomed has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed AG is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Mainz, Germany, specializing in epigenetics-based tests for the early detection of cancer. The company develops proprietary assays that analyze DNA methylation patterns and other epigenetic biomarkers to identify malignancies at a stage when treatment outcomes are most favorable. Mainz Biomed’s technology platform is designed to offer non-invasive, easy-to-use screening solutions that can be deployed both in laboratory settings and at point of care.

The company’s flagship product, ColoAlert®, is a stool-based colorectal cancer screening test that combines DNA methylation markers with bacterial gene targets to improve sensitivity and specificity for detecting advanced adenomas and early-stage colorectal cancer.

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