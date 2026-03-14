Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares traded.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta. It also holds interests in Bourque, Gastonguay, Matapédia, and Restigouche properties located in Quebec; and approximately 50,000 acres of land in New Brunswick.

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