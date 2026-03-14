Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.06 and traded as low as GBX 274. Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 280, with a volume of 25,561 shares.

Hansa Investment Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.30. The stock has a market cap of £560.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hansa Investment

In related news, insider Pedro Gonçalves purchased 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,128. Corporate insiders own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies involved in special situations, with a bias towards small cap companies. The fund also invests through other third party funds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All Share Index and MSCI All Country World & Frontier Markets Index.

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