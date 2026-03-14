Short Interest in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Rises By 95.9%

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 104,514 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the February 12th total of 53,358 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 372,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 509.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,946.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMLF stock remained flat at $74.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 211,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,318. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $80.72.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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