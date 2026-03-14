Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Short Interest Up 92.8% in February

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 297,742 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 12th total of 154,411 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,019,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,019,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. 1,253,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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