Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:MAPP) Short Interest Update

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:MAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,168 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the February 12th total of 1,113 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.63. Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

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The Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF (MAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term total return and limited downside risk through an actively managed fund-of-funds. The fund shifts exposure to various asset classes globally through systematic and discretionary research of the business cycle. MAPP was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Harbor.

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