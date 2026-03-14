T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,182 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the February 12th total of 3,155 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 183,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Price Performance

THYF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,871. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.40.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.