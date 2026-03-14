Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XUDV) Drops By 48.0%

Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XUDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,615 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the February 12th total of 5,029 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,625,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Invested Advisors bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

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Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of XUDV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 2,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of -1.16.

Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (XUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies that employs an optimizer aimed to deliver high dividend yield balanced against volatility. XUDV was launched on Jan 21, 2025 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

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