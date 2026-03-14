Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.46 and traded as low as GBX 6.15. Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 6.18, with a volume of 385 shares trading hands.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.87.

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Insider Activity at Volta Finance

In related news, insider Stephen Le Page acquired 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, with a total value of £2,131.44. Also, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 1,055 shares of Volta Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, with a total value of £7,005.20. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta’s investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.

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