Apyx Medical Calls AYON a “Game Changer” at Citizens Conference, Targets Profitability in 2025

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) executives used a conference discussion at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference to describe what CEO Charlie Goodwin called a fundamentally “different company” following the commercial launch of its AYON platform, and to outline how the new system is reshaping the company’s growth outlook, sales strategy, and path to profitability.

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Goodwin: AYON marks a shift from a “one technology company”

Goodwin, who said he has served as CEO for about eight years, argued that Apyx’s legacy Renuvion technology has long been an “incredible technology” for loose and lax skin, but that being centered around a single technology made it “a little bit harder.” He said the company identified an opportunity in the surgical side of aesthetics, describing a lack of significant innovation and pointing to VASER as the “gold standard” at the time that had not been improved in over a decade.

Goodwin said that effort led to the development of AYON, which received approval in May of last year. He said Apyx began shipping commercially in September and that the fourth quarter the company “just announced yesterday” represented its first full quarter of AYON sales.

Goodwin described AYON as “a complete revolution and a complete game changer in surgical aesthetics,” adding that the company built a fully integrated system intended to cover a wide range of surgical procedures. He also emphasized workflow features, including “simultaneous activation,” which he said allows a doctor and team to perform up to four separate tasks at the same time.

Integrated operating room footprint and workflow positioned as key differentiators

In discussing adoption drivers, Goodwin contrasted AYON’s single-system approach with what he described as the typical operating room setup for body contouring physicians who use multiple devices from several vendors. He said that, to replicate the technologies incorporated in AYON, a practice would otherwise be buying from “5 or 6 different companies” with “5 or 6 different pieces of equipment” around the operating theater.

Goodwin said many aesthetic procedures take place in smaller operating rooms located in doctors’ offices—particularly in high-rent markets like Miami and New York—making consolidation and efficiency more valuable. He described the multi-console setup as involving cords, foot pedals, and equipment clutter, while positioning AYON as “one nice, neat package” that is easier for both physicians and staff to operate.

Power-assisted liposuction handpiece seen as important to “complete the AYON offering”

Goodwin also addressed the company’s plans for a power-assisted liposuction feature, describing it as important rather than optional. He said body contouring physicians may use ultrasonic liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, or both. He explained ultrasonic energy as separating fat from tissue to make removal easier, while power-assisted liposuction provides mechanical movement that helps “scrape it all out” compared with suction alone.

According to Goodwin, the power-assisted liposuction handpiece is particularly important because physicians who currently use only power-assisted liposuction may delay purchasing AYON until that capability is available. He said the consoles that have been sold already include the power liposuction capability and would only require remote activation once the handpiece clears the 510(k) process. He noted that the handpiece itself is the component going through 510(k) review.

Disposable and reusable components: Renuvion remains single-use

Goodwin said the single-use Renuvion handpiece used with AYON remains the same as the standalone version, including price. He added that AYON procedures also involve roughly “another $100 in disposables” for items like tubing and canisters used to collect and reintroduce fat.

He said liposuction handpieces are reusable but have a useful life measured in hours, adding they can last “thousands of hours.” He estimated most plastic surgeons may go through “two or three handpieces a year,” depending on case volume, indicating an additional source of recurring revenue beyond single-use Renuvion handpieces and other consumables.

Commercial progress, GLP-1 market dynamics, and profitability focus

Goodwin said the list price for AYON is $360,000, which he described as the sum of the company’s Apyx One generator and the competitive technologies integrated into the platform. He said Apyx believes it can offer the system as a package at a greater value than the list price implies, strengthening the value proposition compared with standalone skin-tightening purchases. He noted the Apyx One generator has a U.S. list price of $165,000 and said some physicians had been hesitant to adopt skin tightening alone at that price point.

On customer mix, Goodwin said that in roughly four months of selling AYON, about 80% of buyers were existing Apyx customers upgrading, and about 20% were new to the company. He added that Apyx is now having conversations with top body contouring physicians “all over the world” that it was not previously engaging.

Goodwin also discussed the impact of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs on aesthetics, calling them a major disruptive macro event that has changed patient needs. He said rapid weight loss can lead to “profound skin laxity” and argued that many patients will require some form of surgical intervention, positioning AYON and Renuvion as well-suited to that demand. He cited external commentary suggesting the GLP-1 market could be “about 10x bigger by 2030,” and said adoption is expanding globally.

Internationally, Goodwin said AYON is currently sold only in the United States and that Apyx has work to do to register AYON in other markets. He said the company continues selling standalone Renuvion both in the U.S. and outside the U.S., and that it is registered in over 80 countries. He highlighted China and Korea as recent additions, adding that Korea could be a “really big market,” particularly for facial and neck applications.

On staffing, Goodwin said Apyx is recruiting sales talent “everywhere” in aesthetics and suggested AYON’s product proposition is helping attract high-caliber representatives.

Finally, Goodwin emphasized cost control and a profitability objective. He said operating expenses declined from $53.8 million three years ago to $48.5 million last year, and to $39.5 million this year. He also said the most recent quarter was EBITDA positive and operating-income positive, referencing a figure of $11,000 and describing results as essentially break-even. He reiterated the company’s focus on reaching profitability “as quickly as we possibly can,” and referenced guidance for cash flow positivity by the end of the year.

About Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company’s product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

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