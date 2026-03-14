Brunner (LON:BUT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,432.53 and traded as low as GBX 1,402.02. Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,408, with a volume of 55,756 shares traded.

Brunner Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,467.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,432.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of £608.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.79.

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Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 27.86 EPS for the quarter. Brunner had a net margin of 94.80% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

About Brunner

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

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