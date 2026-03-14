Dodge & Cox Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,830,710 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $2,842,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 941 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $931,454.19. This represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 241.10%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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