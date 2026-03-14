Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

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Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 85,089 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $6,741,601.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,293.42. This trade represents a 51.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kyle Jenne sold 37,277 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $2,827,460.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,506.90. The trade was a 76.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 804,850 shares of company stock worth $63,765,602 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,961,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,571 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19,941.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,321,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,752 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,791,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7,219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,727,000 after purchasing an additional 945,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a negative net margin of 40.36%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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