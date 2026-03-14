Dodge & Cox Has $2.07 Billion Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,517,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949,361 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 6.04% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $2,066,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $468,120,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after buying an additional 4,998,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $287,627,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,027,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.