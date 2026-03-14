12,501 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,606,979,000 after buying an additional 784,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after buying an additional 5,371,585 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,227,000 after buying an additional 859,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,830,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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