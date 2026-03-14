iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,427,938 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 12th total of 1,599,105 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,078,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,078,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,239,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,658,000 after buying an additional 493,011 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 327,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 214,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $45.41 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.7318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market. ESGE was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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