Dodge & Cox Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,216,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,710 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 11.71% of Zimmer Biomet worth $2,286,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $93.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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