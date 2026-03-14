The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLMT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calumet from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Calumet in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Calumet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Calumet

Calumet Price Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Calumet has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Calumet will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Calumet by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calumet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Calumet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet by 149,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.