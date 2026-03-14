Dodge & Cox Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,780,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,215 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 2.67% of Dominion Energy worth $1,393,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 70,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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