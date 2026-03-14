Dodge & Cox Sells 1,000,049 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,039,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000,049 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.9% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $3,521,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,608,736.62. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,616. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $199.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

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