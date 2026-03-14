Dodge & Cox Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,201,642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 65,660 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 3.36% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,086,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,867 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,741.46. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $250,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,277.54. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,809 shares of company stock worth $1,426,138. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

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