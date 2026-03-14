BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.6250. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.6480, with a volume of 123,447 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKYI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BIO-key International to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, BIO-key International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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BIO-key International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIO-key International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of BIO-key International worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIO-key International

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc is a developer and provider of fingerprint biometric identity and access management solutions, serving enterprise and government customers. The company’s core offerings include a range of fingerprint readers and authentication software designed to verify user identity across physical and digital environments. By leveraging proprietary template-on-card and template-on-device technologies, BIO-key seeks to enhance security and streamline user access without reliance on traditional passwords.

In addition to hardware sensors, BIO-key delivers software platforms that integrate with existing IT infrastructures such as Microsoft Active Directory and major workforce management systems.

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