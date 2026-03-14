Dodge & Cox Purchases 4,235,029 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,631,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235,029 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 9.43% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $843,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 537,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,482,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,602.18. This trade represents a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.70%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.