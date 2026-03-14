Insider Buying: Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,393,420.00 in Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,393,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,317,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,219,715.40. The trade was a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding Corp Energy also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Holding Corp Energy bought 92,066 shares of Tecnoglass stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.24 per share, with a total value of $4,072,999.84.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Holding Corp Energy purchased 107,600 shares of Tecnoglass stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.41 per share, for a total transaction of $4,670,916.00.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass ( NYSE:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.21). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tecnoglass by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tecnoglass from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

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About Tecnoglass

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Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company’s product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

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