Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 272 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the February 12th total of 180 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,715 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,715 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co, Ltd. is a Thailand-based manufacturer and distributor of electrical wire and cable products. The company specializes in a broad range of products, including low- and medium-voltage power cables, building wires, control and instrumentation cables, telecommunications cables, and specialty conductors. Through its integrated production facilities in the Bangkadi Industrial Estate near Bangkok, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable serves both domestic construction and industrial markets as well as export customers across Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1979, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has grown from a local wire producer into a regional supplier recognized for its quality control and adherence to international standards.

Further Reading

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