Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.01. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 3,379,053 shares changing hands.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.97.

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Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

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Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

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