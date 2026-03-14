Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.01. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 3,379,053 shares changing hands.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.97.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.
The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.
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