Titon (LON:TON) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.29 and traded as low as GBX 80. Titon shares last traded at GBX 80, with a volume of 946 shares trading hands.

Titon Stock Down 5.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.29. The stock has a market cap of £9.00 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

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Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titon had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 120 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

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