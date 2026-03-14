Giftify (GIFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter.

Giftify Stock Performance

Shares of GIFT opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -1.45. Giftify has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Giftify

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Giftify stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Free Report) by 280.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.31% of Giftify worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Giftify in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Giftify presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Giftify Company Profile

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Giftify, Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a US-based technology company specializing in digital gift solutions for businesses across retail, hospitality and corporate sectors. The company’s cloud-based platform enables brands and organizations to create, distribute and redeem e-gift cards and e-vouchers through multiple channels, including email, SMS and API integrations. By offering a turnkey solution for branded gifting campaigns, Giftify helps clients drive consumer acquisition, retention and incremental revenue.

Central to Giftify’s offering is a suite of management tools that enable real-time tracking of gift card inventory, performance analytics and customer engagement metrics.

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