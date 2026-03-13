Short Interest in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Decreases By 56.1%

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,032 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the February 12th total of 50,235 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of EIRL stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $69.03. 9,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 138.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

