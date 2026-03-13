Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $14.02. 266,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,042% from the average session volume of 12,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapies for patients with debilitating pulmonary diseases. By leveraging a proprietary aerosol delivery platform, the company aims to deliver potent small-molecule anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory agents directly to the lungs, thereby maximizing local drug exposure while minimizing systemic side effects.

The company’s lead product candidate is an inhaled formulation of an established anti-fibrotic agent currently in early-phase clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

