Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $14.02. 266,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,042% from the average session volume of 12,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapies for patients with debilitating pulmonary diseases. By leveraging a proprietary aerosol delivery platform, the company aims to deliver potent small-molecule anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory agents directly to the lungs, thereby maximizing local drug exposure while minimizing systemic side effects.
The company’s lead product candidate is an inhaled formulation of an established anti-fibrotic agent currently in early-phase clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
