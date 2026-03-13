iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,018 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the February 12th total of 16,147 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 96,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.25. 78,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,346. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

