Short Interest in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Declines By 51.4%

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,086 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the February 12th total of 43,406 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWO traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Austria ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 466.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight.

