Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 4.50, with a volume of 938762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of £16.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

